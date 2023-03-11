Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

