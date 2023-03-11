The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 915,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $117,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Clorox by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

CLX opened at $150.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.