The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,946,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.11% of Clorox worth $1,919,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

