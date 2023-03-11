The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $106,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of analysts recently commented on COO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $324.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $429.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.