The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Receives $86.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,336,928.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,888,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,663,516.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,200 shares of company stock worth $3,666,435. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after buying an additional 2,274,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,987 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

