The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after acquiring an additional 814,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

