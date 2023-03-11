TheDirectory.com (SEEK) versus The Competition Financial Survey

TheDirectory.com (OTCMKTS:SEEK – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TheDirectory.com to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TheDirectory.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheDirectory.com 0 0 0 0 N/A TheDirectory.com Competitors 743 3865 5983 104 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.84%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TheDirectory.com N/A N/A N/A TheDirectory.com Competitors $1.08 billion $75.52 million 961.02

This table compares TheDirectory.com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TheDirectory.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TheDirectory.com. TheDirectory.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of TheDirectory.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TheDirectory.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheDirectory.com N/A N/A N/A TheDirectory.com Competitors -2.47% -19.26% 0.09%

Summary

TheDirectory.com competitors beat TheDirectory.com on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

About TheDirectory.com

TheDirectory.com, Inc. engages in the operation of a group of industry specific local Internet directories and portals that connect consumers with local businesses. It also offers digital services which includes custom websites and landing pages, social media management, and review generation and management. The company was founded by Scott D. Gallagher on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

