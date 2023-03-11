Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,121 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

