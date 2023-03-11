Traders Buy Large Volume of Annaly Capital Management Put Options (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 23,856 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical volume of 11,720 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,487,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

