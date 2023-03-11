Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $340.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.00.

TNLIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.53) to GBX 480 ($5.77) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 343 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.45) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Trainline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

