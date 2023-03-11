Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Trading Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Transcontinental traded as low as C$12.80 and last traded at C$13.31. 186,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 201,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.19.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Transcontinental Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.82. The company has a market cap of C$940.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

