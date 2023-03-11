Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.53% of Trex worth $25,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Trex by 64.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,073,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,170,000 after buying an additional 420,987 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Trex by 10.3% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 40,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Trex by 331.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62,859 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

