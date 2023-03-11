Trexquant Investment LP Buys 56,741 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of Canadian Solar worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,362 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 118,725 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 32,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

