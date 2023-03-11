Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,779 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,183 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.