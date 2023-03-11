Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Grocery Outlet Stock Performance
Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
