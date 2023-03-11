Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 132,187 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,187 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 816,768 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.33 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.