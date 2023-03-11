Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 202,292 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,292 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.24% of Coursera worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Coursera Price Performance

About Coursera

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

