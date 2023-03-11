Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 141.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,888 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $4,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

