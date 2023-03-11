Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 635,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 495,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

