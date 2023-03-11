Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Insider Activity

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,907 shares of company stock worth $440,935. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.