Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Privia Health Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.81 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $518,631.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,754,318 shares in the company, valued at $164,400,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $283,369.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,845,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,716,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $518,631.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,754,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,138 shares of company stock worth $7,655,427. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

