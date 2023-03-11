Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 1,344,100 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.24% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $21,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,252 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 254,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 132,358 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

