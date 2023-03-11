Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 364,400 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2,915.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $129,622,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after buying an additional 1,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,961,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.04 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.