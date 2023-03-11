Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 90,100 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $30,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $160,242,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $51.76 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

