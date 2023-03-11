Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 209.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.63% of Marqeta worth $24,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 141,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,980,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after buying an additional 6,308,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.41 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

