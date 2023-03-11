Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.6 %

Teleflex stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

