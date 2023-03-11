Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,479,486 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510,078 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.59% of Transocean worth $28,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 200.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 19.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,698,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,493 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 over the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RIG opened at $6.68 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.