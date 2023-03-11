Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $28,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.11. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

