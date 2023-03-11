Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.46% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after buying an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,877,000 after purchasing an additional 481,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

IONS opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

