Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,688,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 328,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.84% of Crescent Point Energy worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,746,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,754,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

