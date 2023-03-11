Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.86% of International Game Technology worth $27,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 58.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NYSE:IGT opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

