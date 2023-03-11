Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,580 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Frontline by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Frontline by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.