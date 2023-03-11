Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $21.33 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.46% of SM Energy worth $21,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.