Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $23.89 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $76.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.