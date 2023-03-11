Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $24.46 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.65% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

