Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $25.36 Million Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.63% of Comstock Resources worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 888,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

