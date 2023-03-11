Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $26.63 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 407.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $286.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.