Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $21,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IART. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

