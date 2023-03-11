Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,079,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

