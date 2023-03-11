Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $25,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ASML by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $601.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $640.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

