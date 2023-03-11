Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 483,600 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.97% of Verra Mobility worth $22,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,619.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

