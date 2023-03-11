Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $24,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

