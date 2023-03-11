Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $24,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 26.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 181,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

DOCN opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.17.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,657 shares of company stock worth $5,721,028 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

