Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 162,000 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 162,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $25,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,692,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $166.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.90 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

