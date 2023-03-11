Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 442,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 442,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.23.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.74%.

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

