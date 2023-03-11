Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 50,700 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Paylocity worth $22,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.10 and its 200 day moving average is $216.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,992 shares of company stock valued at $36,439,707 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

