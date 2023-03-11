Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 67,600 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.08% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $25,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,031,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 788,618 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.29 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,676,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

