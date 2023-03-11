Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.68% of Alkermes worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,092,000 after buying an additional 131,205 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after buying an additional 376,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,556,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,068,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

