Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 40,142 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,142 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,121,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

STNE opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

