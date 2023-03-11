Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 65,770 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $324.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $429.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

